The way to diagnose an allergy is by using clinical criteria (Table 2) and excluding other diseases with diagnostic tests – and, if indicated, trial therapy. Skin scrapings can be helpful to determine if a mite infestation is present; however, if fox mange is suspected, trial therapy should be performed as the sensitivity of a skin scraping is not very high (depending on the examiner around 50%) and even the sarcoptes IgG serology – despite a much higher sensitivity of above 90% – will fail to identify a number of cases. If five criteria are fulfilled, a sensitivity of 77.2% and specificity of 83% exists. If six criteria are fulfilled, a sensitivity of 42% and specificity of 93.7% exists.