Other types of amphetamines are easily produced and sold illegally for recreational uses such as methamphetamine (N-methylamphetamine, d-Desoxyephedrine), 3,4-methylenedioxy methamphetamine (MDMA, known as “ecstasy” or “ice”), and 4-methylthioamphetamine. These drugs are often used at nightclubs, “rave” parties and clubs “after hours”. Methamphetamine is the second-most used illicit drugs in the world, second only to marijuana.