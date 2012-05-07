Unfortunately, not all clients will commit to treatment for their pets, but for those who do, vets must understand the significant time, emotional and financial commitment they are making. It is essential that, as a progressive profession, we do more than simply teach the client the injection technique and how to store the insulin. In a recent assessment of the psychological and social impact of DM upon both client and pet, there were relatively frequent negative comments regarding the “support from the veterinary team” (Niessen et al, 2010).