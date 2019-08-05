Reflection: Given the distribution of clinical signs, you suspect the patient has underlying environmental atopic dermatitis. As this patient had a four-month history, it was unclear if seasonal or non-seasonal disease existed. In the meantime, clinical signs could be controlled with antipruritic medication, as required, to determine the pattern of disease. Once any pattern of seasonality has been determined then allergy testing for identification of allergens for allergen-specific immunotherapy may be indicated. Patients should not be kept on antipruritic treatment long term without regular review, as it will then be very difficult to determine if the patient shows seasonality.