A diagnosis of CAD can be supported by the application of Favrot’s criteria, which are a set of clinical features that have been found to be associated with the disease. It must be noted, however, CAD is essentially a diagnosis of exclusion, whereby all other causes of pruritus (ectoparasite, microbial infection and cutaneous adverse food reaction; CAFR) that may produce similar clinical signs to CAD, have to be ruled out prior to making an initial diagnosis. Common sites of pruritus and clinical lesions include the concave aspects of the ear pinnae, face, axillae, ventral abdomen, interdigitae and perineum. For a further detailed discussion on the diagnosis of CAD, the reader is directed to standard dermatology texts, as well as an excellent publication by Hensel et al (2015).