Transmission back to a vector may occur at any time parasitaemia exists; ticks are infected with piroplasms when they take a blood meal from a parasitaemic host. After ingestion by the tick, the piroplasms continue to develop by sexual reproduction and maturation, eventually migrating to the cells of the tick’s salivary glands in readiness for the next feeding, or to its ovaries for transovarial transmission to the next generation of ticks (Irwin, 2010).