​Table 1. Guidelines of potassium dosage to add to IV fluids (Adapted from Sluijters, 2016) Serum potassium (mEq/L) Potassium chloride to add to lactated Ringer’s solution (mEq/L) Maximum infusion rate (ml/kg/hour) < 2.0 75 6 2.1-2.5 55 8 2.6-3.0 35 12 3.1-3.5 23 16

Because the use of IV potassium increases the risk of hyperkalaemia and can cause pain and phlebitis, it should be reserved for patients with severe hypokalaemia. Administration of fluids with more than 60mEq/L of potassium through peripheral catheters is not recommended. The use of a central catheter is mandatory.