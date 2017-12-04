To prevent further absorption of bromethalin from the intestinal tract, use activated charcoal (AC; 1g/kg to 4g/kg) mixed with water to make a 20% slurry (1g/5ml water) via a nasogastric tube as soon as possible post-ingestion, and after the airway is secured. This may be repeated at 8-hour intervals for 3 days (reduce enterohepatic recirculation of bromethalin and its metabolite).