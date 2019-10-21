Atropine (sulfate) – an anticholinergic agent – competitively blocks the action of acetylcholine at muscarinic receptors is the specific treatment. The dosage is 0.2mg/kg to 0.5mg/kg: give a quarter of the dose IV initially, then wait 15 minutes to observe the effects and administer the remainder SC. The dosage may be repeated every four to six hours as needed, until signs of atropinization are present (drying of secretions, increased heart rate).