The guidance highlights concerns about increasing moves to early neutering, or for neutering to be used as a method of behavioural control, as not all aggressive behaviours are testosterone related, so, using a “castration trial” with long-acting temporary GnRH agonist, such as deslorelin (Suprelorin; Virbac), is recommended by the report before irreversible orchiectomy is performed. While situations exist where a lowered testosterone can be beneficial, with some sexually driven behaviours it is highlighted by the WSAVA that this should not be a blanket treatment – and in fact in some cases it will make things worse.