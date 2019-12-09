Cataract aetiology

Hereditary cataracts

Inheritance is probably the most common cause of cataracts6, which is an important consideration if a dog with hereditary cataracts is to be used for breeding7. Hereditary cataracts are not associated with systemic or other ocular diseases8. These lens opacities develop most commonly in the first years of life or can occasionally be congenital8-12. Table 1 lists hereditary cataracts for different breeds with typical location, age of onset and mode of inheritance. So far, approximately 20 dog breeds are proven to have a primary hereditary cataract6.