At the time of writing, extracapsular lens, extraction remains the treatment of choice and phacoemulsification, followed by implantation of an artificial intraocular lens is the gold standard method5. The procedure is performed under general anaesthetic with the aid of an operating microscope. After a 2.8mm to 3.2mm perilimbal corneal incision, a circular rhexis of the anterior lens capsule is performed. The phacoemulsification tip is then inserted into the lens capsule bag, and used to emulsify and aspirate the lens nucleus and parts of the cortex. The remaining cortex is then removed via automated irrigation and aspiration. Subsequently, a foldable artificial intraocular lens (IOL) with a power of 41 diopters is implanted into the lens capsule bag to achieve postoperative emmetropia (focused vision). Dogs that remain aphakic (in which an IOL has not been implanted) have a severe hyperopia (farsightedness) of approximately 14 diopters25. Dogs that are left aphakic, however, seem to adjust well and regain fair to good vision postoperatively due to removal of the opaque lens.