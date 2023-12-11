11 Dec 2023
Dogs Trust said calls to its Together Through Homelessness scheme rocketed by 82% in a three-month period compared with last year.
Image © Andrii / Adobe Stock
A leading welfare organisation has revealed an 82% surge in enquiries to its homelessness support programme as it prepares to spread some festive cheer.
Dogs Trust officials estimate they will deliver around 2,000 parcels to homeless dogs and their owners this Christmas through the charity’s Together Through Homelessness programme.
But new figures from the charity reveal it received 3,620 calls during August, September and October, compared to 1,983 in the same period last year.
The group has also highlighted figures from the homelessness charity Crisis, which recorded a 26% increase in rough sleeping last year.
The Together Through Homelessness scheme, which has now been operating for more than 30 years, will deliver its festive gifts through more than 200 homelessness service providers around the UK.
Research compiled for the charity found that around five in six (84%) of professionals working with homeless people were aware of at least one case where an offer of temporary or emergency accommodation was rejected because it would have meant giving up a dog.
A large majority (70%) also reported clients experiencing barriers preventing support access because they had a dog.
Project team leader Megan Evans said: “Everyone knows that the bond between a dog and its owner is a strong one, but for people experiencing homelessness, the bond is often unbreakable.
“Christmas can be an especially difficult and lonely time for people in housing crisis, but the company of a canine friend can often help to ease some of this loneliness.
“Thanks to the generosity of Dogs Trust supporters, this year we’ll spread a little bit of Christmas cheer and help almost 2,000 dogs celebrate Christmas with their best friends.
“Not only that, but we will be able to continue to support them into the New Year and beyond so that more dogs can stay with their owners, regardless of their housing situation.”
More information about the scheme is available online.