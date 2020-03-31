Supportive therapy

Controlling seizures

An IV catheter should be placed. To control seizures, diazepam (0.5mg/kg to 2mg/kg IV bolus) should be administered and repeated if necessary within 20 minutes (serum half-life in dogs is 2.5 hours to 3.2 hours) up to three times in a 24-hour period, or 1mg/kg to 2mg/kg rectally. Do not give diazepam by IM. This is contraindicated in patients with severe liver disease, however.