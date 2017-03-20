Alternatively, other immunosuppressant medications can be used in addition to glucocorticoids, allowing a more rapid dose reduction. The author uses either ciclosporin (at 5mg/kg every 12 to 24 hours) or chlorambucil (at 4mg/m²/day to 6mg/m²/day initially) most commonly for this purpose – both of which can then be tapered over a period of months. However, choice of adjunctive medication is largely a matter of personal preference as published comparative studies are lacking. Azathioprine can also be useful when finances are limited, but has become less popular after some evidence suggesting worse outcomes with the use of this drug (Dandrieux et al, 2013).