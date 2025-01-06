Presentation

Previously, CCUS was commonly characterised by the presence of “kissing lesions”. These are areas of mucosal inflammation and ulceration located in areas where these tissues lie in direct contact with plaque on tooth surfaces. Though this may be a classic presentation, it has been shown to not be pathognomonic, and lesions may also be found on pretty much all other surfaces in the oral cavity. This includes (but is not limited to) the lateral and ventral tongue surfaces, the gingiva, the hard and soft palate, and any mucocutaneous junctions1.