23 Oct 2025
The webinar is intended to facilitate earlier diagnosis of the irreversible condition.
The Fellowship of Animal Behaviour Clinicians (FABC) is running a webinar on helping clients screen their dogs for early signs of canine cognitive dysfunction (CCD).
Honour Smith, a non-veterinary clinician within the Lincoln Animal Behaviour Clinic, will present “Development of owner-based screening tools for canine cognitive decline”.
The online session, held at 7:30pm on Wednesday 12 November, will be free for FABC members and £20 for non-members.
The webinar description reads: “A CCD diagnosis depends on veterinary assessment, often including one of several scales available, but many owners do not present their dogs to their vet until late on.
“This session describes how we designed and assessed three scales used for the diagnosis of CCD (CCDR, CADES and ARCAD) to create owner-friendly early screening tools for the assessment of CCD”.
Those who register will be able to access a recording of the webinar if they’re unable to watch it live.
Continuing Education Units for the International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants are available for FABC webinars. To register, visit the FABC website.