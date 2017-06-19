The heritability index (HI) is commonly used as an estimate of heritability. It ranges from zero to one; an HI of zero indicates none of the variability of the trait of interest among individuals is the result of genetic factors, while an HI of one indicates all of the variability of that trait among the group of individuals is the result of genetic factors. Another commonly used term when talking about genetics is the penetrance that indicates the proportion of individuals carrying a mutated gene that will go on to exhibit clinical signs. The authors of one study focusing on a population of 574 Newfoundlands proposed a recessive mode of inheritance for CrCL deficiency, with 51% penetrance and a heritability estimate of 0.27 (Wilke et al, 2006).