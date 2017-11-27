In a 1999 survey, diplomates of the American College of Veterinary Surgeons preferred the MRIT over all other techniques for stifle stabilisation in both small (less than 16kg) and large dogs (Leighton, 1999). Although osteotomy techniques are typically performed in larger dogs, it should be noted nothing actually precludes the use of an ECS in larger dogs, and use of an ECS has been reported in dogs as heavy as 54.1kg (Lazar et al, 2005). Conversely, both TPLO and TTA have been performed in dogs as small as 5.4kg (Fitzpatrick and Solano, 2010; Wolf et al, 2012). Both TTA and TPLO rely on the presence of an intact CaCL able to passively limit the caudal thrust typically associated with these technique and, as such, TTA and TPLO are methods that cannot be used to repair traumatic CrCL associated with CaCL rupture.