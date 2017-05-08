Historic recommendations for canine cystitis have included longer courses (7 to 14 days) of antibiotics for uncomplicated cystitis10. Much shorter courses (three days) of antibiotics, such as trimethoprim or fluoroquinolones, are often used in human patients with uncomplicated UTIs11. The use of high-dose, short-duration treatment with enrofloxacin (18mg/kg to 20mg/kg PO SID for 3 days) has been assessed in the treatment of uncomplicated UTIs in dogs and was shown to not be inferior to more conventional treatment with amoxicillin-clavulanate (13.75mg/kg to 25mg/kg PO BID for 14 days)2. Clinical and microbiological cure rate, with repeated urine culture, were assessed and not significantly different between both groups. Further studies into short-duration antibiotic treatment in veterinary species are required before recommendations can be made.