Food-related allergic skin disease

Panel 2. Common pitfalls during an elimination diet trial. Non-believers in the household sneaking in snacks.

Toddlers dropping food.

Patient helping itself to food meant for other pets in the household.

Cats with outdoor access eating in different households.

Dog sitter not aware of the diet trial.

Owner finding it hard to stick to diet in certain situations when used to giving treats.

Flavoured tablets or tablets wrapped in food for administration.

Patient raiding bin, finding food during a walk or licking used crockery.

Once parasites and infections – or, in selected cases, other causes – have been ruled out, it is important to identify the allergic trigger. Food can be a trigger for allergic individuals and a diet trial is the best way to determine whether food is implicated (Panel 2). A critically appraised review on cutaneous adverse food reactions (CAFR) of companion animals on the duration of elimination diets (Olivry et al, 2015) found that for diagnosing CAFRs in more than 90 per cent of dogs and cats, elimination diet trials should last at least eight weeks. A diet trial can only be assessed once parasites and infections have already been ruled out.