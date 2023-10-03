Distemper has been recognised in the UK since at least the mid-18th century1. The causative virus, a morbillivirus, was first identified in France in 1905 and confirmed by Patrick Laidlaw at the Medical Research Council in 1926, who devised the first immunisation to the disease, research for which he was awarded the Royal Society’s Royal Medal. Routine regular vaccination of dogs has made diagnoses of distemper very rare in the UK in recent times. Distemper is mainly a disease of young dogs, under a year of age. An African study reported only 9.2% of cases were in dogs older than one year of age2.