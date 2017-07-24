Given the effect of non-thyroidal illness on thyroid function tests, it is generally recommended to try to stabilise DM, before thyroid testing is performed, although a good glycaemic control may not be achieved due to the insulin resistance caused by the concurrent hypothyroidism. The interpretation of the thyroid function results is challenging and should take into consideration the degree of success in controlling hyperglycaemia; it would be expected the poorer the glycaemic control achieved, the more severe decreases in thyroid hormones, particularly total T 4 (due to the concurrent DM) will be. The diagnosis of hypothyroidism should never be made on the basis of total T 4 alone. In dogs with concurrent DM, the measurement of cTSH and free T 4 , along total T 4 , is recommended as cTSH and free T 4 are less severely affected by a concurrent disease than total T 4 .