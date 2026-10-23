23 Oct 2026
Libromide 325 mg is available from wholesalers in packs of 100 and 500 tablets.
Dechra has announced one of its treatments for refractory canine epilepsy is back in stock.
The pharmaceutical company said its Libromide 325mg tablets are available from wholesalers once again.
Pet owners online have reported the medication being out of stock in several European countries last year and in the UK earlier this year.
Available in packs of 100 and 500 tablets, the product contains potassium bromide and is licensed for use as an adjunct alongside Dechra’s first-line phenobarbital treatment, Phenoleptil.
Dechra said up to 40% of dogs with epilepsy cannot be managed with phenobarbital alone and so Libromide can be used as a concurrent therapy.
The combination is said to be able to reduce seizure frequency and severity in dogs and can cut the mean monthly seizure rate from 27.4 seizures to 2.2.
Dechra brand manager Tom Johnson said: “The Dechra team has worked exceptionally hard to bring Libromide back to the market and to the standard that our customers expect.
“We are delighted to now be able to provide our full range of products for the ongoing treatment and management of dogs with epilepsy.”