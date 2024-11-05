TA exists in three distinct isomeric forms. The form of TA found naturally in grapes and wine is the L-(+)-TA isomer. The most important organic acids in grapes are TA and maleic acid (MA), comprising about 70% to 90% of the total grape’s acidity. Dogs are species with unique sensitivity to TA, as well as other organic dicarboxylic acids such as MA. The lowest reported dosage to cause AKI is 19.6g/kg bodyweight for grapes, and 2.8g/kg bodyweight for raisins. However, as few as four to five grapes may be fatal in a dog weighing 8.2kg.