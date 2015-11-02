Various techniques are available to measure cortisol, including radioimmunoassay, ELISA and chemiluminescence. The assay type has a significant impact on cortisol results. Results can even be inconsistent between laboratories using the same method, with the magnitude of discrepancy being, in some cases, clinically significant. Many laboratories now take part in quality control schemes such as that run by the European Society of Veterinary Endocrinology. Veterinary surgeons should ensure the laboratory they send samples to are involved in such schemes before trusting the results. In-house assays require similar levels of quality control (which are, sadly, rarely done) to achieve the same level of confidence in their results. Reference ranges are individual to each laboratory and are not interchangeable.