As an example: for a 10kg dog, initial stabilisation uses approximately 10ml of 10% calcium gluconate as a bolus over 15 minutes. Making up the dog’s calcium gluconate solution for CRI infusion requires careful calculation. It is generally safer to make up a simple solution of known calcium per millilitre (Ca/ml) concentration; for example, adding 50ml of calcium gluconate to 500ml of NaCL to make a solution of 0.93mg Ca/ml, where each millilitre of 10% calcium gluconate contains 9.3mg/ml of Ca/ml. The 10kg dog would then receive 26ml per hour to achieve a dose of 2.5mg/kg/hr of calcium gluconate.