Cancer drug delivery platform

Hyaluronan-cisplatin (HA-Pt) nanoconjugate is a drug delivery platform allowing sustained release of cisplatin locally or regionally. Cai et al4 prepared the drug and tested it in 18 healthy rats, 9 healthy mice and 16 dogs with cancer. The dogs were given one to four injections into or around the tumour, at intervals of three weeks. Blood tests for pharmacokinetic analysis, full blood count and renal parameters were taken, as well as urinalysis, before, and one week after, each treatment. No adverse effects were found in the initial tests on rodents. Seven out of 16 dogs with cancer completed the study. Three were considered to have a complete tumour response, three had stable disease and one had progressive disease. However, myelosuppression was noted in six dogs and cardiotoxicosis in two dogs.