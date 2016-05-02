Spot-on permethrin and imidacloprid formulations provide repellent activity against sandflies for up to three weeks and can be reapplied every three weeks throughout the exposure period (Miró et al, 2007).

Deltamethrin-impregnated collars control sandfly feeding and are commonly used in Europe to prevent CanL (Maroli et al, 2010). Deltamethrin absorbs slowly into the animal’s skin, where it covers the dog and remains active for five months to six months. Deltamethrin has a potent anti-feeding and insecticidal effect against sandflies (Killick-Kendrick et al, 1997).

Permethrin alone reported efficacy greater than 93.4% until day 8, then 86.8, 67.6 and 61% on days 15, 22 and 29, respectively (Molina et al, 2012). It repels sandflies for up to three weeks and can be reapplied every three weeks.

A topical combination of dinotefuran, permethrin and pyriproxyfen showed an immediate repellent effect against sandfly Phlebotomus perniciosus and lasts four weeks. Application can be repeated every three to four weeks.

A spray of permethrin and pyriproxyfen has been shown to have 71.4% repellent effect against sandfly bites after 21 days; however, its insecticidal effect was only 7.2% (Molina et al, 2006).

A monthly topical application of new ectoparasiticide combination permethrin and fipronil has shown to be an effective control against P perniciosus in dogs, with a repellency/inhibition of feeding efficacy close to, or better than, the one obtained with other commercial spot-on formulations (Franc et al, 2015).

A single topical administration of fipronil and permethrin demonstrated a significant and immediate repellent effect against P perniciosus and lasted for four weeks after application. The repellent effect was accompanied by a significant insecticidal effect on sandflies (Dumont et al, 2015).

Spot-on formulations should be applied at least two days prior to exposure, to ensure animals are protected. Collars should be applied for at least one week to two weeks before travelling to endemic areas, or at the beginning of the vector season for dogs living in endemic regions, to ensure enough time for the insecticide to be absorbed and distributed over the dog’s skin.