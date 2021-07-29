29 Jul
Virbac and BattLab/Laboklin announce free canine mast cell tumour webinar series to launch in October.
To complement the launch of Stelfonta – an intratumoural solution to treat mast cell tumours (MCTs) in dogs – Virbac has collaborated with BattLab/Laboklin to offer vets and vet nurses a free webinar series on the diagnosis of canine MCTs.
The series of three bite-size webinars are presented by specialists in their respective fields: small animal oncologist Sara Verganti, and clinical pathologists Francesco Cian and Roberta Rasotto.
Each 30-minute session will begin at 7:30pm and focus on a specific aspect of MCT diagnostics, followed by a multidisciplinary Q&A session.
Session details are:
Neil Mottram, technical product manager at Virbac, said: “MCTs are the most common form of canine cutaneous neoplasia; although relatively simple to identify, knowing what diagnostic steps to take can be challenging.
“We believe this truly comprehensive bite-size mini-series will provide vets with the confidence to navigate the diagnostic approach for their next MCTs.”