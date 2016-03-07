Radiographs identify skeletal abnormality

Once the presence of PL has been confirmed and the grade determined, radiological examination is critical in the identification of any underlying skeletal abnormality. It can also be useful to assess the degree of degenerative change present in the stifle joint. In cases of grade I, II, or III PL, positioning of the patient for radiographs may result in reduction of the patella and, therefore, radiographic examination is often not useful for diagnosis of this condition, but hinges on physical examination.