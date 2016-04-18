TTT has been associated with lowers risks of postoperative patellar reluxation and major complications (Arthurs and Langley-Hobbs, 2006). As this procedure is the only one routinely performed that corrects malalignment of the quadriceps mechanism, this is perhaps not surprising. Given cases treated with both TTT and femoral trochleoplasty have been associated with a lower risk of patellar reluxation and major complications, the use of these techniques should be considered in all developmental cases of PL (LaFond et al, 2002; Gibbons et al, 2006; Cashmore et al, 2014).