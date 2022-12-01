1 Dec 2022
International Canine Health Awards 2023 – organised by The Kennel Club Charitable Trust, and underwritten by the Vernon and Shirley Hill Foundation – are open to vets, students and scientists.
One of the world’s largest international awards for veterinary canine research is open to nominations from vets, students ands scientists.
The International Canine Health Awards 2023 are organised by The Kennel Club Charitable Trust, and underwritten by a major gift from the Vernon and Shirley Hill Foundation, and have inspired scientific innovation in canine health for a decade.
Leaders in the field of canine care and medicine can either nominate themselves or colleagues, and prizes of up to US$100,000 (£84,000) are available.
Five awards are open for entries, including the International Award in Canine Health, for outstanding contributions in the field of canine health and welfare, and offering the top prize.
Others include a Lifetime Achievement Award of US$50,000 (£41,291), two Student Inspiration Awards of US$20,000 (£16,516) and US$10,000 (£8,257), and a UK Breed Health Coordinator Award with a £5,000 prize fund.
Excellence will be paramount, but the judges will be particularly interested in receiving entries with a one health focus.
Andrew Higgins – chairperson of the International Canine Health Awards panel and trustee of The Kennel Club Charitable Trust, which runs the awards – said: “The prestigious International Canine Health awards have been fostering and supporting development in the canine research and veterinary field for more than 10 years now, and offer some of the largest veterinary prizes in the world.
“The wonderful support of the Vernon and Shirley Hill Foundation continues to make a monumental difference in encouraging scientific knowledge, and actively promoting canine health.
“Every year, we get an incredible range of nominations from veterinarians and scientists who explore diverse aspects of dog health and welfare. We are looking for applications from across the world, and the judges will be looking for scientific excellence and a proven commitment to improving dog health and welfare.”
Recipients in 2022 included Duncan Lascelles – of North Carolina State University – in recognition of his 25 years of research and Deborah Knapp – of Purdue University veterinary faculty in Indiana – for her studies improving the detection and intervention of bladder cancers.
Further information and nomination forms for the 2023 awards can be found on The Kennel Club Charitable Trust website.