Making the diagnosis of retinal detachment can be difficult if the tissue cannot be directly visualised with an ophthalmoscope. This can occur in cases with corneal disease, cataract development or if the detachment is peripheral and outside the central optical axis. A pupillary light reflex (PLR) may be present with a total detachment, even if a negative menace response is noted. A positive direct or consensual PLR does not infer that there is vision, as the reflex does not require processing by the visual cortex. Application of a short-acting mydriatic, like tropicamide, is required to allow for complete fundic examination, and ocular ultrasonography is an invaluable tool in the detection of sub-retinal fluid accumulation.