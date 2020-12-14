To prevent further absorption of strychnine from the intestinal tract, use activated charcoal (AC; 1g/kg to 4g/kg) mixed with water to make a 20% slurry (1g/5ml water) via nasogastric tube as soon as possible post‑ingestion, and after the airway is secured. This may be repeated at eight-hour intervals for three days (reduces enterohepatic recirculation of strychnine). However, AC admitted orally is contraindicated in convulsing or comatose animals.