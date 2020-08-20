20 Aug 2020
Universities offering veterinary science, medicine and dentistry have had caps on student numbers lifted following Government’s A-level U-turn.
The Government has lifted its cap on the number of places for students wishing to study veterinary science, following its U-turn on A-level grades.
University courses for medicine and dentistry are also having caps lifted, with institutions offering these courses set to receive extra funding to help increase capacity after warnings they had limited space for students who saw their results increase.
The move comes after vice-chancellors and doctors called for the cap on student numbers in medical schools to be removed amid the grading chaos.
The U-turn – which means A-level results would be based on teachers’ estimated grades – came too late for many students who had already made choices about universities based on the grades they were initially awarded.
Leading universities have warned students who have higher grades may still be asked to defer their place if space on their preferred course is no longer available.
Additional teaching grant funding will now be provided to increase capacity in medical, nursing, and science, technology, engineering and mathematics subjects.
The Government’s Higher Education Taskforce – made up of university sector leaders – agreed on Wednesday (19 August) to honour all offers across courses to students who meet their conditions this coming year wherever possible, or if maximum capacity is reached to offer an alternative course or a deferred place.
It comes after UCAS revealed about 15,000 students who were rejected by their first choice university will now meet the offer conditions after the grading U-turn.
Universities minister Michelle Donelan said: “This has been an incredibly difficult time for students and I want to reassure them that every effort is being made to make sure all those who planned to can move on to higher education.
“I am delighted that the Government and the higher education sector have agreed that all students who achieved the required grades will be offered a place at their first choice university.”