2 Nov 2022
Image: Claire Kilmartin.
A VetPartners administrator is hoping to inspire others after leading England to victory in the inaugural Physical Disability Rugby League (PDRL) World Cup.
Scott Gobin is already back at work in the company’s HR department, having lifted the trophy following his side’s 42-10 win over New Zealand in the final on Sunday, 30 October.
The 30-year-old from York, who was born without a lower right arm, is now hoping the tournament becomes a platform for the modified nine-a-side version of the sport to go from strength to strength.
Mr Gobin said: “It’s a fantastic sport to be involved with. You feel part of a community.
“Once people get into a sport like this, where everyone is disabled, accepted and treated the same, they can be relaxed, open and honest.
“The sport is already growing domestically with new teams being set up. Hopefully, that will make it more competitive on the international field.
“The long-term goal is for it to be treated equally to professional rugby league and elite sports people.”
England were unbeaten in the four-team tournament, which also featured sides from Wales and Australia – the latter including the television personality Adam Hills.
The final was played at The Halliwell Jones Stadium, the home of Super League side Warrington Wolves, after a group match between Samoa and France in the 13-a-side men’s tournament.
Mr Gobin, who plays for the Leeds Rhinos PDRL side and also turns out for the Drighlington amateur side – where he first took up the sport – thanked colleagues for their support, and praised the team’s support staff for helping them get through an intense schedule of four games in a week.
Mr Gobin said: “I am sore, battered and bruised. The adrenaline has started to wear off now. But it was worth it 100%. I would do it all over.
“The days after the games were difficult when you started to feel aches and pains. But when it was a game day, we were just ready to get on that pitch and do everyone proud.
‘It was amazing to win. I was overwhelmed. Everyone had put the hard work in, knew what they wanted to do, and it all came together.”