6 Jun 2024
Full service at Eastcott Veterinary Referrals has scanned hearts of 700 dogs and cats from across south and central England in its initial 12 months.
Kieran Borgeat and his team perform cardio surgery.
A cardiology service has performed minimally invasive cardiovascular surgery on 44 dogs and 1 cat since it got up and running last year.
Eastcott Veterinary Referrals launched its full cardiology service in Swindon 12 months ago, and has scanned the hearts of 700 dogs and cats from across south and central England in that time.
In addition to the cardiac procedures, the team has also offered surgical procedures to treat intrahepatic portosystemic shunts, airway collapse and tumour embolisation for inoperable cancer.
Opening of the full cardiology service – which also provides specialist ECG services, pacemaker implantation and advanced 3D imaging of the heart – also led to the launch of a dedicated residency programme to train the next generation of veterinary specialists.
A three-year intensive clinical training programme is accredited by the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine.
Kieran Borgeat, clinical director and head of cardiology at Eastcott Veterinary Referrals, said: “The cardiology service at Eastcott is helping to support current and future pets with heart disease, and their owners, by both offering an excellent clinical service, and developing a future generation of pragmatic and skilled veterinary specialists, who combine excellent technical capabilities with a solid research interest.
“Through our service, we hope to be able to work alongside our multidisciplinary team here at Eastcott in providing the best care for animals with cardiovascular disease.”