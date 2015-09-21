Cardiomyopathy prevalence

What is the prevalence of cardiomyopathy in the general cat population? The short answer is nobody knows – for several reasons. Very few studies have attempted to estimate it; the studies that have tried generally use small numbers and different classification criteria. Disagreement exists about classification criteria (one cardiologist’s unclassified will be another’s restrictive, and another’s normal), and cardiomyopathy is a broad church of pathological and phenotypic definitions. Regarding this, most authors use classifications of hypertrophic (HCM), restrictive (RCM), dilated (DCM), arrhythmogenic right ventricular (ARVC) and unclassified (UCM) cardiomyopathy, and these will be used here. Full discussion of classification criteria is beyond the scope of this article, but several excellent reviews exist1–3.