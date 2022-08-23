23 Aug 2022
Officials claim their new link could offer vital help to pet owners battling the cost of living crisis.
Image © JONGMOOK / Adobe Stock
An insurance firm believes its new link with a telemedicine provider will offer “invaluable” support to owners battling the rising cost of living.
Purely Pets has entered a partnership with Vet-AI, the operators of the Joii Pet Care app, which will offer customers unlimited access to its services.
The link follows a similar connection with Asda Money pet insurance earlier this year. Both it and Purely Pets are operated by Markerstudy Broking.
Ross Hallifax, Purely Pets affinity director, said: “We constantly look at ways to enhance our policy offering, and this service means our customers will be able to access help and advice on their pet’s health when they need it.
“With the cost of living increase that the country is experiencing, the Joii Pet Care app will be invaluable for many.”
Vet-AI chief operating officer Matt Elcock said he was “delighted” with the new partnership. He added: “The availability of high quality, preventive vet care is crucial to ensuring that pets across the country are fit and healthy.”