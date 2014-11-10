Inevitably, as dogs age they will become less active, sleep more and lose some sensory perception. There is also a tendency for geriatric dogs to interact less with their environment and eat less often, with a gradual weight loss. Rate of change does not necessarily follow a linear path, but rate of progression is slow and multiple parameters are affected. Significant changes over weeks to a few months should be viewed with suspicion, suggesting there is disease beyond the normal ageing process, particularly if one area is affected significantly more than others. Specifically, sudden weight loss, marked behavioural changes, increased water intake or reduction in activity requires further investigation.