21 Jan 2022
MSD Animal Health brand manager Carley Chutter set to take part in Formula Woman and compete for the chance to race a McLaren GT4 in a national championship.
A manager in the animal health sector has been staking a claim to become the next female racing champion after making it to the final 50 in an international driving competition.
Carley Chutter, small animal brand manager for MSD Animal Health, has been taking part in Formula Woman, a female-only racing championship.
She has made it to the final 50 from more than 800 applicants from 16 countries.
Following a first assessment day at Bedford Autodrome – where she and other competitors underwent a series of media, written, fitness and driving tests – it was a waiting game until Ms Chutter learned she had been successful and would take her place in the final on 2 and 3 March.
In the final, 15 women will compete for four seats in a McLaren GT4 to race in the 2022 GT Cup championship.
In the meantime, Ms Chutter, who has worked in the veterinary sector for nearly 14 years, is building up to the final by attending the gym five days a week, going karting every chance she gets and simulator driving with race experts.
She said: “I am so excited to have made it into the final of Formula Woman. I have always enjoyed watching motor racing and now I cannot wait to test my skills against a really competitive field.
“The whole process has been a great experience, and I will be giving it my all to gain a seat in the GT Cup.”
At present, Ms Chutter is looking for a sponsor to help her in her goal of becoming a racing driver. If successful, she said she hopes to be an ambassador for women in motorsport.
Full details are available on the Formula Woman website and via Ms Chutter’s Instagram @carleyformulawoman