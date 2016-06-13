Partial carpal arthrodesis involves fusion of only the middle and distal joints. It can be performed when the antebrachiocarpal joint is not involved and no displacement of the accessory or ulnar carpal bones exists. This should be advantageous as the preserved antebrachiocarpal joint accounts for 85% of the range of motion of the carpus, but in practice, it can be difficult to accurately assess and exclude the presence of injury to the palmar soft tissues of the antebrachiocarpal joint. As a result, ongoing hyperextension may be seen following partial carpal arthrodesis, necessitating a complex revision surgery. Additionally, the evidence for the clinical benefit of partial carpal arthrodesis versus PCA is not overwhelming6,7,9,20.