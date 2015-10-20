If possible, constant negative pressure should be applied to the pleural space, using a continuous suction device. In almost all cases of canine spontaneous pneumothorax, surgical exploration of the thorax is recommended – this gives a higher survival rate and decreased recurrence compared to conservative management. Patients with bacterial or fungal pneumonia or ruptured pulmonary abscesses may require lung lobectomy, and have been reported to have high mortality rates. In contrast to dogs, cats can have pneumothorax resulting from asthma and small airway obstruction – these cases may have good outcomes when treated conservatively.