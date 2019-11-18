Iron deficiency anaemia occurs when either dietary iron intake does not meet the body’s requirement or chronic external blood loss is present. Inadequate intake is very unlikely in dogs fed commercial pet food or balanced home-cooked diets. Chronic external blood loss is much more common and often affects the gastrointestinal tract. Gastrointestinal haemorrhage can result from primary gastrointestinal disease (such as parasitism and neoplasm), ulcerogenic drugs (such as corticosteroids and NSAIDs) or may be secondary to systemic diseases (such as coagulation disorders, hepatic diseases and hypoadrenocorticism).