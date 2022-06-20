Subcapsular – fluid accumulates between the renal capsule and renal parenchyma.

Extracapsular – fluid accumulates between the renal capsule and peritoneum.

Perirenal urinoma – the urinary tract ruptures and urine accumulates in the retroperitoneal space due to chronic extravasation of urine (Geel, 1986; Lemire and Read, 1998).

The cause of these cysts is unknown in the first two cases and not fully understood (Bainbridge and Elliott, 1996), although most patients have underlying renal disease. Cysts can occur at any stage of renal disease. This condition is very rare in the dog and more common in the cat. Older cats are predisposed, with a median age of 11 years (Beck et al, 2000), although rare cases have been described in kittens (Rothbrock, 2016).