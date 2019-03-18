What is the most likely explanation for the severe anaemia?

There is evidence of a severe anaemia that is macrocytic (high mean corpuscular volume) and hypochromic (low mean corpuscular haemoglobin concentration). This is due to the presence of early red blood cells (polychromatophils or reticulocytes) released by the bone marrow in response to an increased loss, or destruction of, red blood cells in the peripheral circulation.