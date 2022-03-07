Zoonotic potential

It is important to note that while cat-to-human transmission of cowpox is rare, it has been documented numerous times (Eder et al, 2017; Schulze et al, 2007; Świtaj et al, 2015). In fact, a veterinary nurse at the author’s practice who was heavily involved in caring for another cowpox patient developed a circular, nodular, ulcerated skin lesion on her finger, followed by two weeks of general illness. Even though virus isolation was not conducted to confirm zoonotic transmission of cowpox, a high index of suspicion existed, given the circumstances (Smith and Sloan, 2017).