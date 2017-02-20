The patient was positioned in dorsal recumbency with forelimbs tied caudally and a rolled towel placed under the neck. An impervious disposable drape was placed after a second skin preparation (Hutchinson, 2012) and approach to the cervical neck, as described previously, was performed (Radlinsky, 2012). A 5cm linear skin incision was created over the mid-ventral neck, blunt dissection to the sternohyoideus muscle completed and the muscle bellies separated with further blunt dissection. Gelpi retractors were placed at each end of the incision and the oesophagus was immediately visible, displaced ventrolaterally to the right of the trachea. The thyroid gland, recurrent laryngeal nerve and carotid sheath were also identified in the surgical field.