One week later, Tessa was presented with signs of hypoglycaemia. Because her BG concentration on arrival was 3mmol/L, she was readmitted for another glucose curve and closer monitoring. She was still insulin-dependent at this time, but her insulin dose was gradually reduced to 0.25IU/kg twice daily. Monitoring of glycosuria at home was advised to identify an absence of glycosuria suggestive of normoglycaemia or hypoglycaemia.